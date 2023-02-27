Paul Mescal reveals ‘everybody’ has been pronouncing his name wrong

Paul Mescal has revealed “everybody” has been pronouncing his name wrong.

The 27-year-old has confessed people often refer to him as Paul ‘Mezcal’, confusing his surname with the Mexican alcoholic spirit.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Kildare native said: “People get confused with how to pronounce my name because of the drink mezcal. Everybody does it it!”

The Irish actor also joked he might end up producing his own brand of the spirit.

To clear up any confusion, Paul confirmed his surname should be pronounced with a soft ‘S’, like ‘mess-cal’.

It’s an exciting time for the 27-year-old, as he’s in the running for Best Actor at the upcoming Academy Awards for his performance in Aftersun.

Paul is up against fellow Irishman Colin Farrell; as well as Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Bill Nighy.