Normal People’s Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones prove their true chemistry on Late Late Show

The actors appeared on on the hit US show with James Corden

Normal People’s Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones prove their true chemistry on...

The lead stars of critically-acclaimed series Normal People have proved just how much chemistry they really have.

The duo appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden, and were tasked with a “live chemistry test”.

Chatting to the TV presenter via video chat, the duo were asked to recreate scenes from random TV shows, but with the same “intoxicating intensity” as their characters on Normal People.

The task wasn’t an easy one, as the actors were forced to recreate their romantic chemistry using a scene from Gordon Ramsay’s cooking series.

Take a look:

It comes after host James Corden praised the show on social media, admitting it had “changed his life”.

