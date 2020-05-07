James Corden praises new hit show Normal People: ‘it changed my life’

The TV presenter is the latest star to fall in love with the Lenny Abrahamson series

It has already gained fans worldwide thanks to its raw performances and realistic sex scenes, and now Normal People have gained yet another celebrity fan.

Late Late Show host James Corden has praised Lenny Abrahamson’s series, which is also airing on US streaming service Hulu, as well as RTE and BBC.

Taking to Twitter the TV presenter said the series had probably changed his life.

“Underplaying the impact of Normal People on @hulu has had on me for just a moment. I honestly think it may have changed my life.Its the best show I’ve watched in so long,” he wrote.

Underplaying the impact of Normal People on @hulu has had on me for just a moment. I honestly think it may have changed my life.Its the best show I’ve watched in so long. @DaisyEdgarJones and @mescal_paul are extraordinary. It’s ALL extraordinary x pic.twitter.com/T74DYtDVbL — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 7, 2020

James then specifically praised lead actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones for their “extraordinary” performances, adding: “It’s ALL extraordinary x.”

The review clearly caught Paul’s attention, who plays Connell in the series. The Kildare star re-shared the tweet, adding: “WTF IS HAPPENING”.

It comes after a fan created a stand-alone Instagram account for Connell’s silver chain from the series.

