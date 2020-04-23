Nicole O’Brien reveals she struck up a romance with Too Hot To Handle co-star after filming the series

Nicole O’Brien reveals she struck up a romance with Too Hot To...

Nicole O’Brien has revealed that she struck up a romance with one of her co-stars after filming Too Hot To Handle last year.

The Cork native wasn’t lucky in love while filming the series in Mexico, but she’s since grown close to Bryce Hirschberg, aka the guy who lives on his boat.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Nicole confessed: “Bryce and I got closer after filming. He’s a genuinely lovely guy and we are just seeing where things go without putting any pressure on anything!”

“It’s not the ideal situation when he lives halfway across the globe but we are trying to figure out how we will move forward after quarantine ends!”

Bryce added: “Although we did chat throughout the show, Nicole and I got much closer after filming! I think she is so beautiful and sweet and lovely.”

“As far as our relationship stands at the moment, we’re just seeing how everything plays out.”

“Obviously we are on opposite sides of the planet, but we chat daily (when the times work out)! Everything is very casual, and chill, with no pressure.”

“Once quarantine ends, we can hopefully reunite and see where it goes from there!”

