The mum-of-three has hit back at trolls in the best way

Stacey Solomon shares some of the nasty messages she receives on Instagram

Stacey Solomon has shared some of the horrible messages she receives from trolls on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared a video of her dancing to S Club 7’s Bring It All Back, and revealed some of the nasty messages she is bombarded with.

One message accused Stacey of “irritating” her boyfriend Joe Swash, who regularly appears on her Instagram.

The message read: “I’d say you irritate him no end, he looks so annoyed.”

Another said: “He looks bored.”

But Stacey proved that her boyfriend enjoys taking part in her fun, as they enthusiastically danced to S Club 7 together with their baby son Rex.

