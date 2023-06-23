Nicola Coughlan teases what to expect from season three of Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan has teased what to expect from season three of Bridgerton.

The upcoming season of the popular Netflix show will focus on Penelope Featherington [Nicola] and her blossoming romance with Colin Bridgerton [Luke Newton].

Speaking to People magazine, the Galway native said: “Season one was about passion, season two was about longing, and I think season three is romance, all the way. It’s just so romantic.”

Nicola revealed that even the cast and crew were touched by the intimacy of some of the scenes.

The Irish actress admitted: “There were a lot of moments on set where we filmed something and we’d turn around and everyone was sort of clutching their chest being like ‘Oh my God.’ It was that kind of love.”

The Derry Girls star revealed that the third season will stay true to the Bridgerton book series, and will focus on Colin and Penelope’s friendship to lovers trope.

Nicola also touched on her Bridgerton character’s strong ambitions.

“Penelope is like a woman on a mission,” the Galway native said. “She’s ready to go, ready to launch herself out into the marriage market in a new way.”

“She wants a whole new look, and she gets it.”

Nicola and Luke are set to return for the new season alongside Claudia Jessie, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Luke Thompson, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell and Polly Walker.

James Phoon, Sam Phillips and Daniel Francis will also join the cast for season three.

Seasons one and two of the show are available to stream on Netflix now.