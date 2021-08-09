Nicky Byrne shares photos from his wedding to wife Georgina on their 18th anniversary

The couple jetted off to France in 2003 to exchange vows

Nicky Byrne shares photos from his wedding to wife Georgina on their...

Nicky Byrne has shared photos from his and Georgina Ahern’s wedding day, which took place 18 years ago.

The Westlife star married the personal trainer on August 5, 2003 at the Wicklow Register Office.

The couple then jetted off to France for a church blessing at the Roman Catholic Church of St Pierre et St Paul in Gallardon on August 9, before hosting a lavish reception at the 16th-century Château d’Esclimont.

Sharing photos from their special day to Instagram, Nicky wrote: “18 years ago today ❤️

Chartres Paris France @esclimont 🇫🇷 Happy Anniversary @georginaahernbyrne 💚💕💚💕💚”

Nicky and Georgina share three children – twins Rocco and Jay, and a daughter named Gia.