Niamh Cullen set to host lavish engagement party

Niamh Cullen is hosting a lavish engagement party.

The influencer got engaged to her beau Jamie Gill in December while they were doing some early Christmas shopping.

Niamh and Jamie met at a Bingo Loco event five years ago, and became friends before they started dating.

Ahead of her engagement party on Saturday night, Niamh took to Instagram to show off her stunning nails.

The blonde beauty opted for an elegant ballet slipper pink, with royal blue detailing.

Niamh and Jamie also got Chained welded forever bracelets by Heartbreak Social Club to mark their special occasion.

Bonnie Ryan commented on Niamh’s post: “Can’t wait to see the glam 😍😍,” while FM104’s Thomas ‘Crossy’ Crosse penned: “😍😍.”

Niamh teased her glam for the special occasion on her Instagram story on Friday evening.

The influencer revealed she had gotten her spray tan done, but remembered only her “arms and chest” will be visible in her outfit.

The 30-year-old also shared a short and sweet clip of herself and Jamie the evening before their engagement party; and they looked as loved-up as ever.