Niamh Cullen announces the death of her beloved dog Roxy in heartbreaking post

Niamh Cullen has announced the death of her beloved dog Roxy in a heartbreaking post.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the newly engaged influencer shared a carousel of photos of herself and her “precious” rescue pooch.

The 30-year-old wrote: “With a heavy heart I write that our precious gentle beautiful Roxy went asleep on New Year’s Eve 💔.”

“She was 15,” Niamh continued. “Roxy was so much more than a dog, she was part human. She was like a sibling, a companion, a best friend and the rock and comfort for our family.”

“She brought us all through our darkest days, and our brightest hours. She always knew when something was up, she would be glued to your side, lick the tears from your cheeks. She would nuzzle her head into your thighs or jump up beside you and ensure a big cuddle.”

“We rescued her when I was 1, it was all very serendipitous and since then it was just pure and unconditional love and loyalty. Thank you for being more than a dog. Thank you for minding us all when we needed it.”

“Thank you for being the light of The Cullen gangs lives. And thanks so much Roxy for being so strong and powering through our family this year, we all knew your time was coming to an end but we know how much you pushed through for us.”

Niamh heartbreakingly penned: “It’s like you knew to stay with us in 2022 but decided not to come with us into 2023 😔❤️. Nobody could ever replace you.”

“We are heartbroken. Our favourite girl, our baby girl, our queen. Our beautiful Roxy. Lulu will never have a bestie like you 😣.”

“See you on the rocks by the sea… Roxy 😔💔🌊🐾.”