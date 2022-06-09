Niamh Algar to star in new medical drama from the same producers as Line of Duty

Irish actress Niamh Algar is set to star in a new medical drama series, which has been created by the same producers as Line of Duty.

The ITV series is called Malpractice and is expected to have five episodes which will be directed by Philip Barantini and has been written by Grace Ofori-Attah.

Malpractice follows Dr Lucinda Edwards as she embarks on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim.

The victim’s father then demands an enquiry into Dr Lucinda’s actions, with the investigation being carried out by Dr Norma Callahan, played by Helen Behan, and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei, played by Jordan Kouame.

Other cast members include Hannah Walters in the role of Matron Beth Relph, Another Me actress Priyanka Patel as Dr Rayma Morgan, James Purefo, Brian Bovell and Tristan Sturrock.

Grace Ofori-Attah, who wrote the series, said: “I’d worked as an NHS doctor for over a decade when I first came to World with an idea that would become Malpractice.”

“Malpractice explores the inevitable pressure-cooker created when doctors under investigation are forced to second-guess their clinical decisions, justify their every action but carry on with the day job as normal.”

She continued: “It has been an absolute joy and privilege creating Malpractice with the team at World, who are well-versed in creating drama that’s endlessly entertaining and surprising, and I can’t wait to see it on screen.”

Niamh added: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I was blown away by Grace Ofori-Attah’s script and the team attached in creating Malpractice.”

“I’m a huge fan of Phil Barantini’s work; his movie Boiling Point is an astonishing piece of work, and I’m so excited to see how he approaches Malpractice.”

“I’m absolutely over the moon that we are working together on this special series.”