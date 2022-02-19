Niall Horan ‘roasted’ by golfer Leona Maguire after missing The Late Late Show due to illness

Niall Horan was hilariously “roasted” by Irish golfer Leona Maguire on The Late Late Show on Friday night, after he pulled out of the show due to a mystery illness.

The 28-year-old was supposed to appear on the programme to pay tribute to Leona, who is signed to his Modest! Golf Management company.

But less than three hours before the show went live, RTÉ announced he would no longer appear on the programme, after he became “extremely ill” on board a flight.

We’re deva! 🥺 Unfortunately @NiallOfficial won’t be able to make tonight’s show 💔 “He’s very poorly & is so disappointed that he couldn’t be on the #LateLate tonight. However he is very proud of @leona_maguire and all that she has achieved!!” Get well & see you soon Niall 💚 pic.twitter.com/9vJPMWCMTc — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 18, 2022

Leona went on to appear on The Late Late Show without him, and when host Ryan Tubridy asked what she thought of Niall’s golf skills – she didn’t sugar coat her answer.

The Cavan native joked: “He is a good golfer, yeah… He is good for what he needs to be. He brings his clubs everywhere.”

“It’s been a couple of years since I played with him, so he’s definitely been working on his game.”

However, Leona admitted the former One Direction is “pretty handy” on the golf course, as he has a “seven or eight handicap”.

The golfer recently won the Solheim Cup, and became the first Irish winner in Ladies Professional Golf Association (LGPA) history with a three-shot win in Florida at the beginning of February.