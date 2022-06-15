Netflix is looking for Irish contestants for new reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge

Netflix is bringing the global phenomenon Squid Game to life with the biggest reality competition series ever, Squid Game: The Challenge.

With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million.

As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.

Recruitment is open now at SquidGameCasting.com.

For this round, the Front Man is in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world, including Ireland.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, said: “Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.”

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios, and it will be filmed in the UK.

Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers.

The scripted drama Squid Game holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere.

On Sunday, Squid Game was officially renewed for season 2 as Netflix and Director Hwang confirmed they will once again team up for a whole new round.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022