Muireann O’Connell admits she ‘should have never gotten engaged’

Muireann O’Connell has admitted she “should have never gotten engaged” and feels “really bad” that people keep asking about her wedding plans.

The Ireland AM presenter, who got engaged in November 2021, is notoriously private when it comes to her love life.

So when she announced her engagement to her partner, who she refers to as her ‘housemate’, we couldn’t wait to get a glimpse at her wedding plans.

But two years later, it seems we’re no closer to getting an inside look.

The Ireland AM host is so frustrated with being asked wedding questions, she told The Irish Sun: “I should have never gotten engaged I feel really bad people keep asking about the wedding…”

The presenter admitted “nothing is done” for her wedding, despite being engaged since November 2021.

The Limerick native revealed that while she loves weddings she’s just not thought about her own.

She said: “You get engaged people expect a wedding I just suppose I just haven’t. It’s lovely, I absolutely love weddings, I just haven’t thought about my own or actually going through with it.”

Instead, Muireann and her partner have been house hunting for the past year, to no avail.

The 40-year-old explained: “It’s like a part-time job or a full-time job or whatever you want to call it.

“We’re still house hunting like many other people who have been at it for a very long time so we’ll see hopefully.”

“I think half the country are trying for it at this stage and listen I have got a roof over my head so I’m very lucky in that regard.”