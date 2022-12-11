MMA coach John Kavanagh marries Orlagh Hunter in lavish ceremony

MMA coach John Kavanagh married his longtime love Orlagh Hunter in a lavish ceremony earlier today.

The couple tied the knot at the five-star Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Irish influencer James Kavanagh, who is John’s younger brother, took to Instagram to share a family snap ahead of the wedding.

He captioned the post: “My brother is getting hitched 🥹”

James rushed home from London on Saturday to make it back for his older brother’s wedding, after the adverse weather conditions on Friday left him stranded and unable to return to Dublin Airport.

John, who is best known for training Conor McGregor, proposed to Orlagh back in 2014.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in August 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach Kavanagh (@coach_kavanagh)