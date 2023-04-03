Missy Keating rubs shoulders with famous faces at the F1 Australian Grand Prix

Missy Keating rubbed shoulders with a host of famous faces at the Australian Grand Prix over the weekend.

The model and influencer, who is the daughter of Boyzone star Ronan Keating, moved Down Under late last year to pursue a career in acting.

On Sunday, Missy received the VIP treatment as she attended the Formula 1 race with Red Bull Australia.

The 22-year-old got access to the Red Bull Racing pit box, where drivers Max Verstappen and Checo Perez were preparing for the race – which was won by the Dutch world champion.

Taking to Instagram after the Australian GP, the Dublin native wrote on Instagram: “My first F1 and what an experience!!🏎 Thank you so much to @redbullau for making it so special❤️.”

In the comment section, Missy’s famous dad Ronan hinted he helped secure her VIP tickets as he wrote under her post: “And!”

Missy then replied: “@rokeating and my amazing incredible pops of course 🤣🥰.”

While Missy has been living it up in Australia, her older brother Jack recently welcomed his first child.

Last month, the 24-year-old shocked fans by announcing the surprise birth of his baby girl.

Jack, who appeared on Love Island last summer, shared a black-and-white photo of him holding his newborn via Instagram, writing: “Welcome to the world my little 👸.”

According to MailOnline, the mother of Jack’s daughter is Keely Iqbal – but the pair are not in a relationship.

During a recent interview with The UK Sun, Jack said: “My daughter’s mother and I are not together however, we look forward to co-parenting together and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life.”

Shortly after, Missy posted a sweet tribute to her brother to celebrate his birthday.

Sharing photos of them together, she wrote: “Happy birthday my bro❤️ @jackkeating11 Watching you become the man you are has been incredible. I am so unbelievably proud of you, especially in these last months…”

“Breaks my heart that I’m a million miles away! Wishing we could raise a glass today and celebrate you. Love you always, See ya soon❤️❤️

Jack commented on the post: “Thanks sis!! Love ya and miss ya.”

Missy revealed she was moving to Australia during an interview with Goss.ie in August.

At the time, the 22-year-old explained: “I have lots of family in Australia, and there are some great agencies there for acting.”

“I’m really excited to get out there and start a new chapter. It’s time for a new me.”

“I love it on this side of the world. I love being so close to my family, so I won’t be heading there for too long. I’m thinking I’ll do a year there, where I will just enjoy the sun and focus on my acting.”

Speaking about her acting career, Missy said: “I’ve always enjoyed acting, and I’ve put it on hold over the last few years because there’s been other things I’ve been interested in but I think looking back, acting has always been the thing that I enjoyed the most.”

“It’s what I can see myself doing for, hopefully, years to come. That is my ultimate goal.”

Missy added: “I know for a fact I want to come back to Dublin and settle and be close to my family, so these next few years are just for me to see the rest of the world, meet new friends and do fun jobs along the way. I’m focused on being young and having fun!”

Read our full Spotlight On feature with Missy Keating here.