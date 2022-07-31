Spotlight On: Model and actress Missy Keating

For this week’s Spotlight On feature, we spoke to model and actress Missy Keating.

The 21-year-old is no stranger to the limelight, as she is the daughter of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly.

The Dublin native has been acting since the age of 10, and is signed to one of Ireland’s top modelling agencies – 1st Option Models.

Most recently, the social media star showed off her dance moves during her appearance on the hit RTÉ show Dancing with the Stars.

In her exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Missy spoke about her upcoming move to Australia, her close relationship with her family, why she turned down Love Island, and why she is determined to make her own way in the world.

Take a look:

It’s been a very busy year for you – tell us about your experience on Dancing with the Stars.

It was amazing, I had the best time! It was one of the most exciting, enjoyable things I’ve ever done. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

I love dancing, I’ve loved it since I was a kid, and I got to learn styles that I never even knew existed. It was so cool, interesting and fun. I also loved the glitz and the glam!

You’re getting ready for a big move – tell us more about that.

I’m moving to Sydney at the end of the month. I’m really looking forward to it! I have lots of family in Australia, and there are some great agencies there for acting. I’m really excited to get out there and start a new chapter. It’s time for a new me.

I love it on this side of the world. I love being so close to my family, so I won’t be heading there for too long. I’m thinking I’ll do a year there, where I will just enjoy the sun and focus on my acting.

I’ve always enjoyed acting, and I’ve put it on hold over the last few years because there’s been other things I’ve been interested in but I think looking back, acting has always been the thing that I enjoyed the most. It’s what I can see myself doing for, hopefully, years to come. That is my ultimate goal.

How do you get the confidence to do jobs like modelling and acting, which really require you to put yourself out there?

I just take everything in my stride. Everything I do, I do it my way. When I was growing up, my mom and dad always told me: ‘Whatever you do, do it to the fullest. Do it the way you want to do it. Give it your all, and have no regrets.’ And that is something that has stayed with me for life.

If I’m on a shoot or on a job, I remind myself that I’m here to show who I am and to make my mark on the world. I don’t know how I have the confidence to do that, but I somehow do.

I’m just trying to do things my way. I want to make my own name. I enjoy everything I do and I’m so thankful for the work and opportunities I get.

Your brother Jack was recently on Love Island. How did you feel watching him on the show? Did he do you proud?

We’re all so proud of him. Love Island is not an easy show to go on – fans of the show can be ruthless. But Jack did amazing. He stayed true to himself and is an amazing guy.

I was dealing with his social media while he was in the villa, and the amount of lovely supportive messages he received was so beautiful. We’re all so proud of him.

He’s getting some great opportunities out of the show which is great. We’re just happy to have him home!

You’ve been approached to do Love Island a number of times but always declined. Why is that?

I mean I love the show, I think it’s so funny and great – I just can’t see myself doing it. Like I would just hate my parents watching me do the challenges!

I’m a very outgoing person, so who knows what I’d do or say – I always get myself into trouble!

I think I’d enjoy it and I’d have fun, but it’s just my family having to watch that – like no thank you, I’d never live it down! Jack got away with it clean, he didn’t do anything embarrassing.

You mentioned the trolling Love Islanders receive while they’re on the show and afterwards. Have you had much experience with trolling yourself?

I’ve had a very good experience with social media over the years, but you’ll get the odd mean message every now and then.

I’ve grown up with thick skin, and growing up in the spotlight has probably given me that thick skin. You’ve just got to remind yourself who these kind of people are that are commenting.

Like even with Love Island, the kind of comments people write are just insane. You just have to think to yourself in that moment, the person writing these things must be so unhappy in their own lives to write something so nasty.

Speaking of reality shows, would you ever consider doing a ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ style show with your family? Like ‘Keeping Up With The Keatings’?

Nothing is off the cards, I definitely wouldn’t say no to that! I think it would be a really great opportunity to show all our different personalities. So maybe one day!

We’ve got the best blended family ever and I love it.

What can we expect to see from you in the coming months? Have you anything exciting lined up for the year ahead?

You can expect sunny pics as I’m heading Down Under and I’m excited for what’s to come. Other than that, I’m taking every day as it comes and seeing how it goes.

There’s definitely some exciting things down the line, but right now I just want to enjoy being young and travelling. I feel like with Covid, two years got taken away and then I just wanted to get back into work and make some money. So now, I just want to enjoy being young before it’s too late.

I know for a fact I want to come back to Dublin and settle and be close to my family, so these next few years are just for me to see the rest of the world, meet new friends and do fun jobs along the way. I’m focused on being young and having fun!