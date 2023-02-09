Maura Higgins spotted cosying up to American businessman on sun holiday

Maura Higgins was spotted cosying up to an American businessman on her recent sun holiday to Mexico.

The Longford native jetted off to Tulum with a group of her gal pals last month.

The 32-year-old shared stunning photos and a video from her trip to Instagram, and it looked like she had a ball.

In photos published to Instagram, Maura is seen hanging out with 24-year-old American businessman Yisroel Solomon during her trip abroad.

Yisroel is reportedly a high-earning transfers manager, based in New York.

The 24-year-old is originally from Los Angeles, and graduated high school back in 2015.

Maura is set to appear on The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s special on Friday, February 10.

The 32-year-old has been publicly single since her split from Giovanni Pernice in October 2021.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.

The former Love Island star was rumoured to be dating Milton Keynes Dons player Connor Wickham last May, after she jetted to Paris with a mystery man.

However, Maura later revealed she “couldn’t be any more single” during an Instagram Q & A.

The 32-year-old was most recently linked to Joey Essex, after they were papped locking lips at the Red Bar in London’s Grosvenor House after the Pride of Britain Awards last October.

In an interview with Heat magazine last month, the former TOWIE star said of what happened between him and Maura: “I don’t know! I can’t even remember. I mean all I remember is her tongue being down my throat to be honest!”

The London native’s publicist then jumped in to wrap up the chat.