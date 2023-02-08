Maura Higgins leads the line-up for The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s special

Maura Higgins will lead the line-up for The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s special.

Ryan Tubridy will host an audience of 200 singletons looking for love alongside a jam-packed show of celebrity guests and music this Friday, February 10.

Maura, 32, has been publicly single since her split from Giovanni Pernice in October 2021.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.

The former Love Island star was rumoured to be dating Milton Keynes Dons player Connor Wickham last May, after she jetted to Paris with a mystery man.

However, she later revealed she “couldn’t be any more single” during an Instagram Q & A.

The 32-year-old was most recently linked to Joey Essex, after they were papped locking lips at the Red Bar in London’s Grosvenor House after the Pride of Britain Awards last October.

In an interview with Heat magazine last month, the former TOWIE star said of what happened between him and Maura: “I don’t know! I can’t even remember. I mean all I remember is her tongue being down my throat to be honest!”

The London native’s publicist then jumped in to wrap up the chat.