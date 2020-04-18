Maura Higgins reveals she’s launching her own brand

Maura Higgins has revealed that she’s launching her own brand.

The Longford beauty has been a hot commodity ever since she left the Love Island villa last summer, so it’s no surprise Maura has decided to start her own business.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Maura shared a glam promo image of her looking very bronzed.

Maura teased fans by writing: “*ANNOUNCEMENT* my VERY OWN BRAND is coming 😆 can you guys guess what it is?”

The news comes after Maura revealed she’s working on her own makeup collection, but it’s understood this is a separate announcement.

Earlier this week, the Irish reality star was forced to deny rumours of romance between her and her Dancing On Ice partner Alex Demetriou – after he recently split from his wife of four years, Carlotta Edwards.

In a statement, Maura’s rep told Goss.ie that she’s focusing on herself, and teased some “exciting projects” she has lined up for the future.

They told us: “Maura and Alex had a great friendship whilst training for DOI this was always and has always been just professional, she regards him as a close friend and will continue to do so although they have not spoken in a few weeks.”

“Maura has been single since splitting with Curtis, and is spending her time focusing on herself and some exciting projects she has lined up in the near future.”