EXCLUSIVE! Maura Higgins responds to rumours surrounding her relationship with Alex Demetriou

Maura's Dancing On Ice partner recently split from his wife - fuelling rumours of romance between them

Maura Higgins has responded to rumours surrounding her relationship with Alex Demetriou.

The Love Island star was forced to clarify her friendship with her Dancing On Ice partner, after he recently split from his wife of four years, Carlotta Edwards.

The Sun broke the news of their split, and quoted a source who said their marriage is over “because of how close Alex is with Maura”.

However, Maura’s rep has since told Goss.ie that their relationship is “just professional”.

They told us: “Maura and Alex had a great friendship whilst training for DOI this was always and has always been just professional, she regards him as a close friend and will continue to do so although they have not spoken in a few weeks.”

“Maura has been single since splitting with Curtis, and is spending her time focusing on herself and some exciting projects she has lined up in the near future.”

This isn’t the first time Maura has been forced to deny reports that she’s secretly dating Alex.

Last month, Maura denied any rumours of romance between her and Alex, after he was papped leaving her apartment.

Maura’s ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard also recently addressed the rumours, and said it “hurt” to read about them in the press.

However, the 24-year-old said he has “no proof” that anything has “happened between them.”

