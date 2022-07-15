Maia Dunphy shares ‘gut punch’ WhatsApp notification after her mother’s death

Maia Dunphy received a “gut punch” WhatsApp notification this morning, nearly five months after her beloved mother’s death.

In February, the writer announced her mother Helen had passed away at the age of 76.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Maia shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp notification, which said her mother’s number had left their family group chat.

She wrote, “Such an unexpected gut punch from WhatsApp this morning. My Mum’s phone number must have been reassigned. It’s so strange the things that completely blindside you out of nowhere 😞💔.”

A host of Irish stars took to the comments section to comfort Maia.

Rosanna Davison wrote, “That’s very tough 💔 Sending love and hugs xxx,” and Laura Whitmore said, “Oh love, that’s so hard x.”

Georgie Crawford also commented, “Oh my heart. Sending you so much love Maia,” while Síle Seoige said, “Oh God, I am so sorry Maia. Sending all my love XX.”

At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “ I can’t believe I’m typing these words, but my darling Mum Helen passed away today.”

“Cancer is a f**king horror show, and I never trot out platitudes about ‘fighting battles’ because it seemingly implies some people don’t fight hard enough.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maïa Dunphy (@maiadunphy) “But my Mum bore her recent awful illness with the same stoicism she has approached everything in life, and those of you who know her well, will know how much has happened in these last difficult weeks and how she showed concern for everyone else until her last breath.” “I have been with her every day, and Helen didn’t doubt for a second how much she was loved. She and my Dad, her beloved Tom, are married 50 years this Friday and we will be marking it as if she were here (but without her giving out to us for spending too much on gifts…).” “She was a remarkable woman; without pretension and with a very rare self-assuredness that was a testament to all the right choices she made in her life, and the acceptance of things she had no choice over.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maïa Dunphy (@maiadunphy) “She was the most dedicated Mum anyone could ever imagine; but even that was exceeded by her devotion to her only grandson. She and my Dad became my family unit again over the last 5 years, and I am so very grateful for their support and how much they loved my little Tom.” “My Mum was a second Mum to him, and I simply could not have coped without her help. I’m lost without her already. We love you Mama. Sleep well.” “Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful friends who’ve propped me up over this last 6 weeks. To those who called or text every day; and kept doing it even when I didn’t answer. And those who dropped over food or made me leave the hospital to get some air or do something else.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maïa Dunphy (@maiadunphy)