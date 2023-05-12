Louise Cooney shares stunning snaps from romantic trip to Paris with boyfriend Mark

Louise Cooney has shared some stunning snaps from a romantic trip to Paris with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney.

The Limerick influencer started dating Mark in 2020, and the couple have since moved into a stunning duplex apartment in Dublin.

The couple spent 24 hours in Paris this week to attend an Artic Monkeys concert, and Louise documented their trip on social media.

On her Instagram Story, the social media star shared a selfie of her and Mark at the Louvre museum.

Louise also revealed they went to visit the famous Pont des Arts bridge, otherwise known as the love lock bridge, but were disappointed to find the love locks have all been removed.

The couple stayed at the New Hotel Lafayette during their stay, which Louise recommended to her followers.

The 30-year-old concluded their trip by sharing a reel featuring short clips from their 24 hours in the French capital.

Louise has been dating Mark since the first coronavirus lockdown, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

During a candid interview with Goss.ie earlier this year, the Limerick native confessed she’s constantly plagued by engagement speculation – especially when she goes on holidays with Marlk.

Louise told us: “When you get to this age, you definitely start to feel that pressure like ‘Should I be moving into that next stage because all my friends are?’”

“Like I literally can’t go on holidays with Mark without people saying to me, ‘Oh you’re waiting for the ring!’ It’s so annoying. I’m like, ‘Can I not just live my life in my 30s like I did in my 20s without being constantly asked that question?’

When asked if those questions make her want to be more private when it comes to her personal life, she replied: “No, I don’t mind it. I just share what feels right and what everyone around me is okay with.”

“My family, friends and Mark have all been around it long enough now so they get it, and they’ll tell me if they don’t want me to post something. And I’m fine with that.”

“Whatever is right and ok to share, I’ll share but I don’t like to push boundaries with other people in my life. I think at the end of the day, people follow me for my fashion and beauty content, but it is nice to share other bits that are going on in my life too.”