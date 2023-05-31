Louise Cooney reveals the sweet reason she doesn’t want to find out her baby’s gender

Louise Cooney has revealed the sweet reason she doesn’t want to find out her baby’s gender.

The influencer announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney earlier this month.

In a Q&A uploaded to her Instagram story, the Limerick native was asked: “Congrats on your great news. Exciting times for ye both. Will ye find out the sex or wait?”

Louise responded: “Awh thank you so much. We’re not gonna find out, we both were totally on the same page about waiting for the surprise.”

“That moment where they hand you the baby and tell you… makes me 🥹 even thinking about it.”

“I imagine that makes the labour feel so worth it.”

“But also totally get why you’d find out, being able to pick a name and call them that for the next few months, buy things with a gender in mind and just knowing what’s in there must make it feel so real.”

Earlier this week, Louise shared a sweet video documenting her early pregnancy.

In the video, the influencer got emotional ahead of her first scan, and revealed she was “finding it hard not having anyone know”.

Speaking to the camera, the Limerick native said: “I’m eight weeks today. We have our first scan tomorrow, I’m very emotional today. I’m like a mix of scared, excited, and nervous.”

“I’m finding it hard not having anyone know, I’m kind of scared to tell people…”

“I’m just nervous for tomorrow, like what if it’s not there?,” Louise continued. “I know it sounds ridiculous. Don’t get me wrong I know how lucky we are and we’re so excited, but there’s nerves.”

Thankfully, the Limerick native’s first scan went smoothly, and the couple felt emotional and relieved when they first heard their baby’s heartbeat.

Louise also revealed their baby’s due date was the November 7, the same day as Mark’s birthday.

But later in the video after having another scan, the influencer said their due date would be closer to November 2.

Louise got candid about her pregnancy in the video, and at 13 weeks pregnant she confessed she was feeling “super irritable” and “kind of gross”.

“My hormones are all over the place, I’m in such a bad mood. I’m just super irritable and overthinking things, it’s just not fun,” she admitted.

After posting the video to her YouTube channel, the Limerick native shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Favourite time of the day.. nighttime, when I can feel and see the start of a little bump 🥰❤️👶🏼.”

“It makes me so excited for the next few months and for this new chapter ☺️.

“I can’t thank you enough for all the love and well wishes over the past few days.. it’s the best news to be able to share & it’s made us both so excited all over again!”

“I just uploaded a video to my YouTube with snippets from my experience in the first trimester.. I can’t tell you how nice it is to be openly able to talk about it all now 🙌🏼,” she added.