Lottie Ryan enjoys babymoon with mum and sisters at 5-star hotel

Lottie Ryan is enjoying her babymoon at Dromoland Castle this weekend, before the arrival of her first child.
The 2fm presenter is expecting a baby boy with her husband Fabio Aprile, who she married back in 2017.
The mum-to-be has been sharing snaps from her trip on Instagram, and revealed the 5-star hotel is one of her favourite places “in the whole world”.
Sharing a photo of her adorable pooch Boo, who she was able to bring on the trip, Lottie wrote on Instagram: “Miss Boo is loving her first stay in @dromolandcastlehotel.”
“Been coming here with my family since I was a baby and now I’m here getting ready to have a baby of my own.”
“It’s honestly one of my favourite places in the whole world,” she added.
The 35-year-old also shared a sweet polaroid photo of her and her sister Bonnie in one of their hotel rooms.
Bonnie, who is a well-known makeup artist, later posted a gorgeous snap with Lottie and their beloved mum Morah.
She captioned the post: “Me, momma to be and momma ❣️.”
The 2fm star fell pregnant last year, just weeks after she decided to freeze her eggs.
View this post on Instagram
The news comes after Lottie recently revealed her due date is fast approaching.
During a Q&A on Instagram last week, a follower asked how many weeks she has left.
The Dancing With The Stars winner said: “I won’t say exactly but I will say I’m close. I’m in the third [trimester] and I definitely feel like he needs to come out soon.”
“I’m nervous but I’m more excited than I am nervous so it’s mixed emotions everyday is different but overall just excited.”
Lottie also confessed they have a name picked out for their baby boy.