The radio presenter is expecting her first child

Lottie Ryan enjoys babymoon with mum and sisters at 5-star hotel

Lottie Ryan is enjoying her babymoon at Dromoland Castle this weekend, before the arrival of her first child.

The 2fm presenter is expecting a baby boy with her husband Fabio Aprile, who she married back in 2017.

The mum-to-be has been sharing snaps from her trip on Instagram, and revealed the 5-star hotel is one of her favourite places “in the whole world”.

Sharing a photo of her adorable pooch Boo, who she was able to bring on the trip, Lottie wrote on Instagram: “Miss Boo is loving her first stay in @dromolandcastlehotel.”

“Been coming here with my family since I was a baby and now I’m here getting ready to have a baby of my own.”

“It’s honestly one of my favourite places in the whole world,” she added.

The 35-year-old also shared a sweet polaroid photo of her and her sister Bonnie in one of their hotel rooms.

Bonnie, who is a well-known makeup artist, later posted a gorgeous snap with Lottie and their beloved mum Morah.

She captioned the post: “Me, momma to be and momma ❣️.”

The 2fm star fell pregnant last year, just weeks after she decided to freeze her eggs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan)

The news comes after Lottie recently revealed her due date is fast approaching.

During a Q&A on Instagram last week, a follower asked how many weeks she has left.

The Dancing With The Stars winner said: “I won’t say exactly but I will say I’m close. I’m in the third [trimester] and I definitely feel like he needs to come out soon.”

“I’m nervous but I’m more excited than I am nervous so it’s mixed emotions everyday is different but overall just excited.”

Lottie also confessed they have a name picked out for their baby boy.