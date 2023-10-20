Late Late Show viewers in stitches after Jean-Claude Van Damme makes hilarious blunder

The Late Late Show viewers have been left in stitches after Jean-Claude Van Damme made a hilarious blunder.

The martial arts expert is best known for his roles in films such as Kickboxer, Double Impact, Timecop and Street Fighter.

The Belgium native, 63, is currently in Ireland launching his own Irish whiskey brand Old Oak.

On Friday night, Jean-Claude shocked the audience when he mixed up Dublin and Belfast.

One X user penned: “Jean-Claude Van Damme fighting the mob outside RTE after getting Belfast and Dublin mixed up.”

A second joked: “It’s nice for a change that Dublin got mixed up with Belfast usually everywhere else in Ireland gets called Dublin by famous people #latelate.”

A third said: “That was a pretty wild couple of minutes in Late Late Show history.”