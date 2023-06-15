Kin star Sam Keeley joins the cast of RTÉ’s The Dry

Sam Keeley has joined the cast of RTÉ drama The Dry.

The Offaly native, who currently resides in Iceland, is best known for his role as Eric ‘Viking’ Kinsella in Kin.

The actor has appeared in all 16 episodes across both seasons of the hit TV series.

Filming for the second season of RTÉ’s The Dry has commenced, and it has been confirmed that Sam has joined the cast as a charming barista named Alex.

Game of Thrones’ Michael McElhatton and Derry Girls’ Thommas Kane Byrne have also joined the cast as new characters Finbar and Billy respectively.

Season two of The Dry picks up seven months on from the events of the first series.

The Sheridans appear normal and for the most part, content – Shiv’s been sober, celibate, and solvent for six months, Ant has hung onto his job at the estate agents and his relationship with Max, and Caroline’s making up for a lost time by hooking up with everyone she meets on Tinder.

But just how normal is it for three grown adults to still be living at home with their parents?

Are the Sheridans really happy with their new status quo, or have they just rearranged their dysfunction?

Ciarán Hinds, Pom Boyd, Siobhán Cullen, Moe Dunford, Adam Richardson and Emmanuel Okoye will all reprise their roles in The Dry.

