Keith Duffy posts sweet tribute to wife Lisa on their 23rd anniversary

Keith Duffy has posted a sweet tribute to his wife Lisa Smith on their 23rd wedding anniversary.
The couple exchanged vows in Las Vegas on June 24, 1998 – just two days after Keith proposed.
Taking to Instagram today, the Boyzone star shared photos from their wedding day, alongside a touching message.
He wrote: “23 years ago today I was in Vegas in the Little White Chapel marrying this stunner!”
“Happy Anniversary Smithy still as stunning today inside and out I love you to bits.”
A host of famous faces took to the comment section to wish them well, including Keith’s bandmate Ronan Keating – who acted as his best man on their wedding day.
“Ahhhh look at ya. Happy anniversary,” he commented.
Ronan’s ex-wife Yvonne Connolly also wrote: “Wow, 23 years!! Congratulations to you both x.”
Lisa also posted a tribute to Keith on her Instagram page, alongside a sweet collage of photos.
She wrote: “Celebrating 23 years married to my bestie @officialkeithduffy, longest time ever I’ve had him home all to myself!”
“Love him even more, thanks for the laughs and the joy of being loved, feeling very blessed 🙏 #still going strong.”
Since they wed back in 1998, the couple have welcomed two children together – Jay, 25, and Mia, 21.