The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas back in 1998

Keith Duffy posts sweet tribute to wife Lisa on their 23rd anniversary

Keith Duffy has posted a sweet tribute to his wife Lisa Smith on their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The couple exchanged vows in Las Vegas on June 24, 1998 – just two days after Keith proposed.

Taking to Instagram today, the Boyzone star shared photos from their wedding day, alongside a touching message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Duffy (@officialkeithduffy)

He wrote: “23 years ago today I was in Vegas in the Little White Chapel marrying this stunner!”

“Happy Anniversary Smithy still as stunning today inside and out I love you to bits.”

A host of famous faces took to the comment section to wish them well, including Keith’s bandmate Ronan Keating – who acted as his best man on their wedding day.

“Ahhhh look at ya. Happy anniversary,” he commented.

Ronan’s ex-wife Yvonne Connolly also wrote: “Wow, 23 years!! Congratulations to you both x.”

Lisa also posted a tribute to Keith on her Instagram page, alongside a sweet collage of photos.

She wrote: “Celebrating 23 years married to my bestie @officialkeithduffy, longest time ever I’ve had him home all to myself!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Duffy (@lisaduffy14)

“Love him even more, thanks for the laughs and the joy of being loved, feeling very blessed 🙏 #still going strong.”

Since they wed back in 1998, the couple have welcomed two children together – Jay, 25, and Mia, 21.