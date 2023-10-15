Kathryn Thomas shares disappointment over not being considered for Dancing with the Stars hosting gig: ‘It felt s**t’

Kathryn Thomas has shared her disappointment over not being considered for the Dancing with the Stars hosting gig.

The popular RTÉ show premiered in January 2017, replacing The Voice of Ireland – which Kathryn hosted.

Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne hosted the first two seasons of DWTS, before Jennifer Zamparelli replaced Amanda.

Last August, Nicky revealed he would not be returning to host the show, and Doireann Garrihy was announced as his replacement.

In a new interview with The Sunday Independent, Kathryn admitted she felt “in a rut” after The Voice of Ireland, and was disappointed she wasn’t considered for DWTS.

She said: “The Voice gave me the ability to showcase two different sides of my personality so when that was done and they announced Dancing With The Stars immediately, it was just like I wasn’t considered for that at all.”

The Operation Transformation star continued: “I had that conversation with Larry [Bass, the show’s producer], but it felt s**t.”

“Anybody who knows me, knows dancing is my happy place. Larry said, ‘I know you can do it too, but it’s a new brand’, so I couldn’t be considered.”

“It was hard [to accept the rejection] knowing that I was able to do what I did on The Voice,” she added.

Dancing with the Stars will return to our screens in January, with a brand new batch of celebs taking to the dancefloor.

Earlier this month, Goss.ie exclusively revealed Virgin Media’s Katja Mia as the first celebrity linked to the lineup.

Former newsreader Eileen Dunne has also been linked to the lineup.