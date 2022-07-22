Karen Koster admits she’s still in shock over her mother’s sudden death in heartbreaking post

Karen Koster has admitted she’s still in shock over her mother’s sudden death in a heartbreaking post.

The Virgin Media star’s mum Brenda died unexpectedly on May 29, leaving Karen and her family heartbroken.

In a post shared on Instagram on Friday, the TV presenter wrote: “It’s been seven weeks since Mum’s funeral and I’m still wondering when the words ‘my mum died suddenly’ will no longer feel so alien coming out of my mouth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Koster (@karenkostertv)

“I had no idea about the tidal wave that is grief and how it ebbs and flows. How you don’t get to the end of the tears or stop feeling the shock that you’ve already seen your mum for the last time.”

“You’ve already seen her wave you goodbye for the last time, already planned the last big family occasion, or hung up the phone to her forever. The finality of death takes my breath away,” she continued.

“And yet there’s so much mercy in how Mum passed. We never saw her ill. No worrying about test results or trying to organise carers.”

“Mum went out like she lived, dignified, private, no burden, just grace. Tending to the beautiful garden she adored which was a playground for her cherished grandkids. Caring & nurturing til the end.”

“I’m so grateful I had my mum for 41 years as my constant anchor, I just wish our kids could have had Nana for a little bit longer.”

“Wise, beautiful, gentle, witty, allergic to texting, addicted to reality TV, never saying no to a day out, always delighted you’d popped in.”

“A heartfelt thanks to all who have messaged me, to those that have emailed, sent Mass cards, letters into work, sympathy cards to the house,” Karen wrote.

“Especially those of you who are further along this journey and are moving forward with grief, remembering the happy times when the sadness wants to bear down. I truly appreciate every word. May our mum’s gentle soul rest in peace.”

“Now send me all the butterflies & robins,” she added.

A host of well-known faces expressed their condolences in the comment section, including Muireann O’Connell who wrote: “Such beautiful words. I am so sorry you’re going through this ❤️❤️.”

Amy Huberman, who’s father recently passed away, also commented: “❤️❤️❤️❤️ sending you so much love xx.”