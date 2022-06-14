Karen Koster announces sudden passing of her mother Brenda: ‘It was very unexpected’

Karen Koster has announced the sudden passing of her beloved mother Brenda.

The Virgin Media star’s mum died unexpectedly on May 29, leaving Karen and her family heartbroken.

Sharing the news on The Six O’Clock Show, the TV presenter said: “Some very sad news in our family. My mum died suddenly just over two weeks ago.”

“It was very unexpected. So the last couple of weeks – I’m sure anyone who’s gone through a sudden loss, it’s just been completely surreal.”

The 41-year-old explained: “The weird thing is that since restrictions lifted, we almost made such a point of packing in as much memories as we could with mum.”

“So, I nearly have a picture of every single time I saw her over the last year and all special occasions we’ve had.”

“So that’s been an amazing comfort to us as have all the messages that I’ve gotten from colleagues in front of the screen and behind the lens, from school mums to old friends, to family, to my husband.”

“The kids have been unbelievably resilient, actually a bit too resilient. I’m like ‘Be more sad, I can’t be a normal mum right now.'”

Speaking about how she’s coping with the loss, Karen said: “What can you do? You get through it and you put one foot in front of the other and strange time.”

“She was a massive fan of the Six O’Clock Show so we have lost a very loyal viewer. I just wanted to say that just in case I’m not great tonight, I’m a bit shaky and that’s why.”