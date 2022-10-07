Joanne McNally reveals how her ‘relatability’ fuelled her success

Joanne McNally has revealed how her “relatability” fuelled her success.

The comedian, who has had an impressive 62-day stint in Vicar Street, appeared on Friday night’s The Late Late Show.

The 39-year-old also hosts the fan-favourite podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with her friend Vogue Williams.

Joanne spoke to host Ryan Tubridy about how she feels her “relatability” has fuelled her success.

The comedian, who provides a glass of prosecco to guests at her comedy gigs, said she understands what type of comedy she needs to provide to her audience.

She joked that she was scratching an itch for women in the comedy department.

Joanne also admitted that she thinks her fans appreciate the honesty in her comedian.

However, she joked that this “honesty” stems from having no verbal filter.

Despite thinking she was “late to the game,” having only launched her comedy career aged 33, there’s no doubt that Joanne’s career has gone from strength to strength, and she and Vogue recently announced a third date for their previously sold out 3Arena stint.