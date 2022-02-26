Jess Redden shares unseen snap from wedding to Rob Kearney as they celebrate milestone

Jess Redden has shared a previously unseen snap from her wedding to Rob Kearney, marking three months since they became husband and wife.

The 28-year-old married the Irish rugby star at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare in December.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the model posted a sweet photo of her and Rob gazing into each other’s eyes on their wedding day.

She captioned the post: “Happy 3 months dreamboat 😍.”

Jess’ post comes just weeks after she was forced to deny a nasty rumour surrounding their lavish wedding.

Two days into their honeymoon in December, Jess tested positive for Covid-19 after finding out that they were close contacts.

The unfortunate situation meant Jess and Rob had to spend the majority of their honeymoon in isolation.

Two months later, Jess was doing a Q&A on Instagram when a follower asked if she actually tested positive for Covid-19 before their wedding.

The follower asked Jess: “Did you get Covid results before wedding as rumour said.”

The 28-year-old replied: “No we both tested negative and left antigen tests in everyone’s room!”

“Had to get a negative PCR to fly which was two days after the wedding and then I started to feel sick a few days in on honeymoon and my test confirmed it was COVID.”

Jess added: “Good ol rumours – imagine a life without them 😍😆.”

Jess and Rob said ‘I do’ at St. Kenans Church in Kilrush on December 3rd, before hosting their wedding reception at the Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare.

The couple’s wedding venue, which was bought by Donald Trump in 2014 for a reported €9 million, had a special connection to Jess’ late father.

The pair were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November of last year, after Jess’ dad Brian became ill.

The influencer was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September 2020 at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.

Taking to Instagram the day after their wedding, Jess told her Instagram followers that she previously spent time with her dad at the Trump International Hotel.

Sharing an old photo of her father at the resort, the bride said it was a “very special place with the best memories”.