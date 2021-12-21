Jess Redden celebrates completing quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on honeymoon

Jess Redden has officially completed quarantine, after testing positive for Covid-19 on her honeymoon.

The 28-year-old married Irish rugby star Rob Kearney earlier this month and just two days into their honeymoon, the newly weds found out they were close contacts to someone with coronavirus.

The pharmacist-in-training confirmed that Monday was their last day of self-isolation, and she shared photos from the beach on Tuesday morning as she celebrated her freedom.

The model wrote: “Never thought I would start the year and finish the year in quarantine.”

“Mental resilience, friends & family keep you going even on your darkest days – never ben afraid to ask for help.”

Alongside a photo of her looking out at the sea, Jess wrote: “Me watching my husband reintegrate back into society.”

Jess and Rob spent the start of 2021 in quarantine in a hotel room in Australia, after they relocated to Perth for six months.

Jess had been documenting her 14-day quarantine experience on her Instagram, as she kept herself busy with exercise and learning new skills from the comfort of their hotel room.

The Irish influencer received high praise online for her positive attitude during self-isolation, and admitted at the time that she had been moved to tears by the supportive messages she received from her followers.

