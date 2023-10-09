Jess Redden receives ‘sign’ from her late father after newborn son’s recent hospital stint

Jess Redden has revealed she received a “sign” from her late father after her newborn son’s recent hospital stint.

The influencer and her rugby star husband Rob Kearney welcomed their first child together on August 21 – a baby boy named Bobby.

Last month, the new mum revealed Bobby was hospitalised for a week, after giving her and Rob “quite the fright”.

The pharmacist has since revealed that she was comforted at the time with a special sign she believes was from her dad Brian – who sadly passed away two years ago.

She told The Sunday Independent: “I remember the day that Bobby got out of hospital and there was a rainbow. We’d been there for seven days, staring out that window all day.”

“And on the last day there was a rainbow, and that’s something that we always… it’s a sign. And then my sister sent me a rainbow when we were at home, it was over Holles Street on her way home from work.

“I just thought it was so lovely that both of us separately had that experience. I do get great comfort in still believing that he’s around. It’s just such a shame that he died so early because he had to miss my wedding.”

Speaking about the months after her dad’s passing, Jess continued: “The year of firsts, it’s just so difficult. Anytime I’d go into a shop, if I saw either a pineapple or a carton of eggs I would just burst into tears, and I’d have to put down everything I was going to buy and just leave.”

“Even now, it would be a trigger. Now, obviously, I’m not sleeping and overwhelmed, so again I’ll have days where I’m just really upset about it, but I’m able to allow myself those feelings, and say ‘look, this is a shit day, I really miss dad’.”

“He was just such a gentleman. That’s how everybody describes him. I like to think he passed a lot of those traits on to me, and my sisters, and they’ll live through us and hopefully live through our kids.”

“It is hard. So many times you pick up your phone to call them, and it’s just setting in that they’re never going to be back again. But then you learn new ways to communicate. I’d write letters or… I still send texts.”

Bobby’s middle name ‘Brian’ is a nod to Jess’ father.

Jess and Rob tied the knot at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare in December 2021, after eight years together.

The pair were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November of 2020, after Jess’ dad Brian became ill.

The influencer was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September 2020 at the age of 70 – after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.