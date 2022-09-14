Jennifer Zamparelli launches exciting new business

Jennifer Zamparelli has launched an exciting new business.

The RTÉ 2FM presenter has teamed up with Bernadette Byrnes to open a new luxury hair salon in Dublin, called HairPeople.

The founders met in 2013 on the set of the RTÉ Comedy Awards and have worked together ever since.

The pair are united in their vision of a luxury hair salon experience that delivers world-class hair services to everyone.

Jennifer said: “My hair has never looked better or felt healthier since Bernadette started working with me. I’m delighted to be part of this amazing vision at HairPeople. Bernadette has a talent for making clients feel amazing and look fantastic.”

Bernadette added: “I’m thrilled that Jennifer has joined me on this journey to deliver a luxury, sustainable hair salon experience to our loyal and valued clients.”

“We have huge plans to develop our brand, and we’re so happy to have made such a strong start here in Dublin 2.”

The salon is on 13 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2, ideally located for professionals in Dublin city offices and in the heart of Dublin’s tech sector, Silicon Docks.

HairPeople is a L’Oreal Professional salon, using only L’Oreal hair products, and with a full range of Kerastase hair care products for sale. Bernadette has brought an incredibly talented team of hair professionals together, united by their dedication to making every client’s hair healthy and beautiful. Check out the salon online: Website Instagram