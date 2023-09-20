Jennifer Zamparelli issues heartbreaking plea for donations amid friend’s ‘cruel’ battle with cancer

Jennifer Zamparelli has issued a heartbreaking plea for donations, amid her friend Aideen’s “cruel” battle with cancer.

Aideen was diagnosed with stage 4 triple negative breast cancer in January 2021, which has since spread to her lungs and brain.

In a post shared on Instagram, the RTÉ star shared Aideen’s story alongside a carousel of photos of her friend.

She wrote: “This is Aideen. I met Aideen maybe about ten years ago when she was hairdressing on South William street and although our meetings were fleeting she always struck me as a very special person.

“One of those people you can have a great chat with and she will make you think about life differently. A mother now, still an amazing hairstylist who has worked on many film sets, a newlywed, devoted pal to her friends, a yoga enthusiast an absolute devoted sea swimmer with sense of style that is so effortless and unintentional! A great girl.

“Aideen was diagnosed with stage 4 triple negative breast cancer in January 2021. She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation treatment and unfortunately the cancer had spread to her lungs by March 2022.”

“Aideen’s latest scan results revealed that the cancer has now spread to her brain, further limiting her life expectancy,” Jennifer continued.

“Aideen’s quality of life is the most important thing now so that she can make happy memories with her husband Danny and 3 year old son Alex.

“The financial burden of treatment is a huge weight amongst everything else she is going through. Any donations will help enormously with the financial pressure the family are under during this time.”

“The hand she has been dealt with is so unfair… cruel. If you think you’re in a position to donate anything you can all I can say on behalf of her family and friends thank you.

“Thanks for reading this,” she added, before signing off: “Jen ❤️.”

You can donate to Aideen’s GoFundMe page here.