Jennifer Zamparelli confirms return to Dancing with the Stars this weekend

Jennifer Zamparelli has confirmed she will be back on Dancing with the Stars this Sunday night.

The TV and radio presenter was forced to miss last week’s show, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jennifer said, “I’m just back from rehearsal. I’m very excited because I’m back!” as she hummed the Dancing with the Stars theme song.

Earlier this week, the mother-of-two said she hoped to be back on the show this weekend, after recovering from the coronavirus.

Former DWTS champion and 2FM entertainment reporter, Lottie Ryan, replaced Jennifer last week and presented Dancing with the Stars alongside Nicky Byrne.

Fans were impressed by Lottie’s presenting skills, with one commenting on Twitter, “Love it @LottieRyan1 presenting Dancing with the Stars tonight and totally bossing it.”

While another said, “Lovely to see Lottie Ryan doing a great job, so natural.”

This Sunday’s episode of DWTS will feature the second elimination of the series, as 11 celebrities battle it out on the dance floor with their professional partners.

Dancing with the Stars airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player this Sunday at 6.30pm.