Jane Seymour gushes over Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll after enjoying BBQ at their house

Jane Seymour gushes over Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll after enjoying BBQ

Jane Seymour has gushed over Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll, after enjoying a barbecue at their house.

The couple invited the famous actress to their home in Rathmines on Friday night, after Amy recently met Jane on the set of her upcoming series, Harry Wild.

Taking to Instagram last night, the former Bond girl posted a photo with Amy and Brian, who were also joined by filmmaker John Butler.

Jane captioned the post: “We had a lovely outdoor BBQ with the incredibly talented rugby star @brianodriscoll cooking for us!”

“It was nice to spend time with @amy_huberman, @scottiehoc, @mrjohnbutler, and the great comedian @phlaimeaux!”

“It’s also fun to know I’m now the ‘envy of Ireland’ for knowing Brian, who is a fantastic chef by the way!”

Amy reposted Jane’s photo on Instagram, alongside the hilarious caption: “Will make exception for husband to have dins with a Bond girl. Coz she’s dreamboat 😍.”

The Finding Joy star met Jane on the set of her upcoming detective series Harry Wild last month.

The series is set in Dublin, and Jane will play a recently retired English professor, who takes an active interest in the criminal cases assigned to her police detective son.