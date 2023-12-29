Jamie Dornan reveals he’s ‘very open-minded’ to the idea of a united Ireland

Jamie Dornan has revealed he’s “very open-minded” to the idea of a united Ireland.

The 41-year-old actor, who hails from Belfast, said he would be “intrigued” by the prospect of his home country being united.

“I’d be very intrigued to know what that looks like. There’s more of a willingness to talk about it than there has been in my lifetime and I’m very open-minded to the idea of it,” he told the Radio Times.

“The wrong language has been used for too long and they need to tell people how it would look for health and education and economically, and the actual everyday things of life, rather than the sentimentality of it, the flag in it, and all that bulls**t that’s been wrecking the place for many, many years.”

The actor, who shares three daughters with his wife Amelia Warner, is preparing for the release of The Tourist season two – which was filmed in Ireland.

The Belfast native said the upcoming season will be like a “Tourism Ireland advert”.

“I hope they enjoy it as much as the first. We are offering up something a bit different purely by geography. I feel like the colour of the outback, the scale of it and fear was a major character in the first series,” he said.

“We’ve taken that away this time and we have suddenly gone from the orangey dirt of the outback to the lush green settings of Ireland. Particularly with the first episode, it’s like a Tourism Ireland advert.

“It’s different and I hope that people are on board with that and get the same sort of satisfaction as they did from the first series. The humour is all there, and the story is as mad as the first series.”