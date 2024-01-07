Jamie Dornan opens up about early modelling career and ‘creepy’ interactions with photographers

Jamie Dornan has opened up about his early modelling career and “creepy” interactions with some fashion photographers.

Before getting into acting, the Belfast native moved to London to pursue a modelling career.

He appeared on the Channel 4 show Model Behaviour in 2001 and went on to star in campaigns alongside Kate Moss, Eva Mendes and Gisele Bündchen.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 41-year-old opened up about one experience as a newbie model where an older photographer was adamant that they should have lunch together afterwards.

He revealed: “I said no and got dressed, came out and he was naked in the kitchen making spaghetti bolognese.”

“Appalling! Unless that’s just how he cooks? I ran out.”

On another occasion a photographer purposefully walked into Jamie’s changing room while he was undressing, acted like it was a mistake but then only half-closed the door and lingered outside.

“It’s just weird shit, now that I look back at it. Voyeuristic, strange, very uncomfortable stuff,” he said.

When asked about how he feels about his own appearance, Jamie revealed: “We could get into a whole, mad body-dysmorphia conversation here.”

“I have tons of issues with how I look, just as every single person who looks in the mirror has tons of issues with the way they look.”

He went on: “Vanity is the thing I deplore most in people.”

Arrogance and vanity I despise.”

“I’m not a very confident person but I’m really impressed when I see very confident people own who they are.”

Jamie admitted that he is comfortable with his level of recognition, still travelling by public transport and avoiding celebrity parties.

“I feel for someone like Taylor Swift; it’s probably really hard to do anything normal,” he said.

“I don’t have that problem. I wouldn’t want to be more famous than I am.”