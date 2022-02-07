Jamie Dornan lands role in Netflix spy thriller

Jamie Dornan has landed a role in a new Netflix spy thriller called Heart of Stone.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gal Gadot will also star in the Tom Harper directed film, which was written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

The plot and release date for the movie have not yet been announced.

2022 has already been a great year for Jamie, who starred in hit BBC series The Tourist, and Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast.

The Irish actor received a Critics Choice nomination and Golden Globe nomination for his role in Belfast, and he is also tipped to received a nomination at the 2022 Oscars.

The 39-year-old is also reportedly in the running to be the next James Bond.