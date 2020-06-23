Katie Price claims Kris Boyson ‘promised her marriage and babies’ before he moved on with Bianca Gascoigne

The reality star thought they were going to give their romance another chance

Katie Price claims Kris Boyson ‘promised her marriage and babies’ before he...

Katie Price has slammed her ex Kris Boyson for making “false promises” to her, before he quickly moved on with Bianca Gascoigne.

The 42-year-old has claimed they spoke about marriage and having children together back in February – three days before he was spotted on a night out with Bianca.

Speaking to new! magazine, Katie said: “The last time I saw Kris, and I’ve got the Priory badge to prove it, was on 29 February.”

“I found out three days later he was at an event with Bianca in Essex and he’s been with her since.”

“He told me he wasn’t seeing anyone and was single – we’d talked about getting married, babies, starting again,” she said.

“In my opinion, these were false promises. He’s been calling my close friends… there are a lot of mixed messages.”

When asked how she feels about Kris now, Katie said: “When I saw him, I thought, ‘You’re still this angry, nasty person.’ I’m done with that now. I feel all along he’s been playing with my emotions.”

The news comes after Katie’s psychic recently claimed that Kris still isn’t over her.

