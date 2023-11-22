Irish influencer Sinead O’Brien gushes over ‘incredible’ engagement to longtime love Simon

Sinead O’Brien has gushed over her “incredible” engagement to her longtime love Simon.

The couple got engaged at an Andrea Bocelli concert in Berlin last month.

Speaking about whether she knew the proposal was coming, the influencer laughed: “Absolutely not!”

“You think after eight years, you would think I’d be expecting it.”

“But I was like, ‘Okay maybe it’s coming, maybe not, we’ll wait and see.’ But by God did the boy do good!,” Sinead continued.

Opening up about the “best day of her life”, the mum-of-one said: “He brought me to see Andrea Bocelli, who I love, and he got down on one knee in the middle of the concert after one of our favourite songs! It was just incredible.”

“We went for dinner that night, the whole shebang. But I do all these things with Simon so I didn’t expect anything to happen.”

“But he would have been a fool to miss the opportunity – we were in Berlin at my favourite singer! I was delighted!,” Sinead gushed.

The influencer announced her engagement to her longtime love Simon on October 19, sharing sweet photos from after the proposal.

At the time, she wrote: “I SAID YESSS 💍❤️🎉.”