Irish influencer Sinead O’Brien announces the death of her father in heartbreaking post

Sinead O’Brien, aka Sinead’s Curvy Style, has announced the death of her father in a heartbreaking post.

The influencer shared the devastating news with her 111k followers via Instagram on Monday morning.

Posting photos of her beloved dad, she wrote: “The greatest man I have ever known!”

“Dad you held me for my first breath and I held you for your last, and I know you’ll forever wrap your arms around me and mind me, until we meet again 🕊️.”

“My beautiful dad went to sleep yesterday with all us by his side 💕✨,” Sinead continued.

“He will forever be in our hearts, my greatest love, my best friend, my everything, my dad ❤️.”

“I know yourself and Tierney will be having a right laugh together already – life is cruel but we love you so much and we are so grateful for all the times we had together. I’ll cherish all of our memories. I love you dad xxx.”

The news comes almost a year after Sinead welcomed her first child with her longterm partner Simon.

The Vacious by Sinead founder announced the birth of their son Jacob last June.

She captioned the post: “Meet our beautiful little boy Jacob 💙 We have never felt a love so strong, thanks for all your kind messages we are all doing amazing xxx.”