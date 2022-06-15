Irish influencer Lucy Fitz ‘heartbroken’ as her Instagram account is deleted over body positivity post

Irish influencer Lucy Fitz has shared her heartache after her Instagram account was deleted over a body positivity post.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the Limerick native explained that when she reshared another woman’s body positivity post to the social media platform, it got reported for breaking “community guidelines”.

“I requested a review straight away like I always do, and then five minutes later I logged into Instagram and [the account] was just gone,” she recalled. “It’s really disappointing, especially when it’s just body positive things that I share.”

The social media star, who is currently living in Barcelona, said of her account being deleted: “It is absolutely heartbreaking.”

“That Instagram page started off when I was fifteen doing makeup. Since then, over the last six years, it’s just been a journey. I’ve documented my journey and me transitioning from a teenager into an adult.”

“I documented everything, like I had holidays up there, I had big collaborations that I would’ve gotten in the past… just so much is on there now, just for it all to be gone for not even a legitimate reason.”

Lucy continued: “If a person is frustrated by another person living their life, and trying to make a change, you know it is absolutely a reflection on that person.”

“I think self-awareness of this is so important because if you’re getting frustrated yourself, or annoyed and you’re starting to troll people then it’s clearly, clearly a reflection on you.”

“Rather than putting time and energy into trying to get a page taken down for sharing a positive message, you just need to take a look at yourself and work on yourself.”

“I do understand having a bit of not anger, but like getting jealous I suppose. We’ve all had it sometimes, and it’s just really important to grow from that because having jealousy or anger towards someone is just keeping yourself from happiness.”

The YouareSoDAMNHot founder explained: “The reporting [of my posts] has been going on for a couple of months now, well nearly coming on a year and I don’t think it’s actually anything to do with my OnlyFans because I don’t actually really promote my OnlyFans on my Instagram.”

“If it is about my OnlyFans, I really don’t see the issue because anything I’ve ever put up I’ve been either clothed in underwear or wearing some sort of clothes. I’ve always been respectful.”

“If people are getting triggered by a woman expressing herself in her own body, or wearing whatever she wants even if it’s less clothing, I think that that really needs to stop as a society and we need to start encouraging women to express themselves more with their body and with what they wear.”

Lucy told Goss.ie: “If women want to put up an underwear picture then that’s totally acceptable. But we’re shamed for it, women are so shamed for their bodies. If we are being sexual in ourselves then it’s shameful, but we are sexualised all the time by other people.”

“I just think it’s wrong and it’s what led to my page being deleted, by people having anger towards women expressing themselves in their body, we all really need to try to suppress that and really get rid of it.”

Lucy said she’s going to use this opportunity to “re-brand” herself and make a “fresh start” on Instagram.

The two-time Gossies winner explained: “In the past six months to a year I have thought about kind of just re-branding myself in a way. I think this is a perfect opportunity for a fresh start to really re-brand myself as the person I am today and the content that I like to put out.”

“I’m going to continue on my TikTok, probably make another Instagram soon and just gonna take a positive, a fresh start, a chance to break into new audiences and maybe build new followers.”

You can follow Lucy on TikTok here.