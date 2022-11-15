Irish influencer Lucy Fitz announces the loss of her baby girl in heartbreaking post

Irish influencer Lucy Fitz has announced the loss of her baby girl in a heartbreaking post.

Last week, the Limerick native revealed her waters broke at 18 weeks pregnant, and she asked her followers to keep her in their thoughts.

In a devastating update from hospital on Tuesday, the social media star wrote: “Today our little angel girl because the brightest star in the sky. Our hearts are broke.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever experienced pain like this, and I’ll never be the same again that’s for sure. A piece of me went with her.”

“Thank you to everyone that has shown us so much support the last few weeks, we really appreciate you. I will take some time to grieve, and hopefully I will come back stronger soon.”

“I’ll love you forever my little girl, even when I can’t,” Lucy added.

Lucy, who is living in Barcelona with her boyfriend Dylan Fitzharris, announced her pregnancy last month.

Posting a video documenting her pregnancy journey, she wrote: “From highest of highs, to lowest of lows.. our miracle baby is on the way 🥹🫶🏽🤍.”

If you are looking for support or information regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact the Miscarriage Association of Ireland at www.miscarriage.ie.