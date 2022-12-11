Irish influencer Ellie Kelly teases new romance

Irish influencer Ellie Kelly has teased a new romance.

The Host My Drink podcast host, who split from her longtime boyfriend Conor Ryan earlier this year, flew to London this weekend to attend Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

The EK Eyewear founder took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening to share a black-and-white photo of her hugging a mystery beau, alongside a blushing emoji.

It comes after Ellie told Goss.ie that she will be keeping her relationships private from now on, after going through a very public breakup.

She explained: “I think I’ll just share the odd hand pic or something, but I will never ever go into the extent I did before because I learned so much from that.”

“People do feel like you owe them an explanation about what is going on in your life and in one hand, I can kind of understand where they’re coming from but on the other hand, I was the one sitting at home dealing with everything.”

“It was my life and my relationship at the end of the day.”