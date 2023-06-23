Irish influencer Dominique Nugent shares first official photo from lavish second wedding

Dominique Nugent has married her longtime love Paddy in a lavish second ceremony.

The couple officially tied the knot on Wednesday in front of an intimate ceremony of just their immediate families.

On Friday, they exchanged vows once again.

Sharing the first official photo from their special day, which was a snap of her wedding dress, Dominique penned: “A moment for the dress of my dreams 🥰✨.”

The influencer stunning in a stunning white gown, which was embellished with pearls.

The dress features long mesh puffed sleeves, which also featured the embellishment.

A host of well-known faces were in attendance, including one of Dominique’s best friends Grace Mongey.

Dominque got engaged to her beau Paddy last August.

The following month, the influencer made an emotional plea to her followers after she lost the diamond ring in the new Penneys store in The Square, Tallaght.

The Dubliner told her followers at the time: “I lost my engagement ring tonight. I’m actually devastated. I had it on leaving Penneys at the bottom level of @thesqtallaght and walked out to the bottom floor car park through the multi story car park facing The Brass Fox.”

“The staff have been so helpful but no one has came across it and we have been searching for the last few hours. It has a plastic sizer attachment on the back as it was too loose on me. If anyone comes across it please message me. It has sentimental value to me.”