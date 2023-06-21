Irish influencer Dominique Nugent marries long time love Paddy

Dominique Nugent has married her fiancé Paddy.

The Irish influencer shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Sharing a gorgeous, loved-up photo, the blonde beauty penned: “Summer solstice with you ❤️. The day I became your wife 👰🏼‍♀️🥰🫶🏼.”

Well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate Dominique and Paddy.

Charleen Murphy wrote: “Wow😍😍😍😍 congratulations Dominique❤️❤️❤️,” while Rosie Connolly penned: “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Aideen Kate Murphy said: “Stunning! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ massive congrats x,” Bonnie Ryan wrote: “🤍🤍🤍,” and Tara O’Farrell said: “😍😍😍.”

Dominque got engaged to her beau Paddy last August.

The following month, the influencer made an emotional plea to her followers after she lost the diamond ring in the new Penneys store in The Square, Tallaght.

The Dubliner told her followers at the time: “I lost my engagement ring tonight. I’m actually devastated. I had it on leaving Penneys at the bottom level of @thesqtallaght and walked out to the bottom floor car park through the multi story car park facing The Brass Fox.”

“The staff have been so helpful but no one has came across it and we have been searching for the last few hours. It has a plastic sizer attachment on the back as it was too loose on me. If anyone comes across it please message me. It has sentimental value to me.”