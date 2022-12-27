Irish influencer Charleen Murphy ‘soft launches’ her new romance

Irish influencer Charleen Murphy has ‘soft launched’ her new romance.

The Hold My Drink podcast host, who split from her footballer boyfriend Dano Mandroiu earlier this year, shared a sneak peek of her new beau with her 179k Instagram followers.

The content creator posted a photo of herself linking arms with a mystery man and resting her head on his shoulder.

Charleen’s podcast co-host Ellie Kelly, who also recently went public with her new relationship, commented: “Hehehehehe.”

Her close friend Caoimhe Ryan wrote: “Who’s lovely jacket is that 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

Irish TikTok star Miriam Mullins added: “Charleen soft launch Murphy ? 😍😍😍”

It comes after Charleen revealed she plans to keep her romantic relationships out of the public eye in the future, after going through a public breakup this year.

She told Goss.ie last month: “I think I will share things, but not to the same extent that I did. After my breakup, I was like, ‘I’m never showing a man on my page again!’ But I think I probably will in the future.”

“I felt like I owed people an explanation after the breakup because I had shared my ex all over my page… I want my page to be about me. It’s not a couple page. I want to just keep my private life private.”

